Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Andrew Brunette, who was hired as coach May 31, got his first win with the Predators (1-1-0).

“It was really cool,” Brunette said. “The introductions and the start of the game reminded me of a different time when I was way younger and less gray. I got more gray as the game went on. Once you’re a player and you’ve put on a Predators uniform, even though you’re not a player, you always feel like you’re still a player. You still have all of the jitters and the excitement. It was fun to be part of tonight for sure, and to get a win makes it extra special.”

Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for the Kraken (0-2-0), who lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

“[Grubauer] has been solid both nights here,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “He’s given us good opportunities and has played very well. He’s been sharp. He’s seeing the puck well. I’ve really liked his competitive level. He played a good hockey game tonight.”

Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the second period on a short-handed breakaway over Grubauer's blocker after a pass from Cole Smith.

“It was a tight hockey game,” Hakstol said. “The turning point at the middle of the game was giving up the short-handed goal. They took a lot of momentum out of that for the second half of the second period. In terms of, I wouldn’t say ‘chaotic’ is the word, but on the offensive side, a few too many missed nets.”