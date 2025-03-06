Kraken at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
KRAKEN (26-32-4) at PREDATORS (22-32-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Michael Eyssimont -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ben Meyers, Brandon Tanev, Cale Fleury

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Fedor Svechkov -- Mark Jankowski -- Cole Smith

Jake Lucchini -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Status report

Eyssimont will make his Kraken debut after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Tanev, a forward, will be held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons and is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Kartye, who along with Fleury, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Bunting was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. He is day to day and Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he doesn't expect the forward to return for at least the next two games. Wiesblatt was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL on Thursday and will play.

