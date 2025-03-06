Kraken at Predators projected lineups

KRAKEN (26-32-4) at PREDATORS (22-32-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Michael Eyssimont -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ben Meyers, Brandon Tanev, Cale Fleury
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Fedor Svechkov -- Mark Jankowski -- Cole Smith
Jake Lucchini -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)
Status report
Eyssimont will make his Kraken debut after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Tanev, a forward, will be held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons and is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Kartye, who along with Fleury, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Bunting was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. He is day to day and Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he doesn't expect the forward to return for at least the next two games. Wiesblatt was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL on Thursday and will play.