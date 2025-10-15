Canadiens rally late, edge Kraken in OT on Caufield's 2nd goal

Caufield took a drop pass from Lane Hutson, skated into the bottom of the right circle and roofed a shot over the left shoulder of Joey Daccord.

His goal came after Ivan Demidov scored his first of the season at 17:41 of the third period to tie it 4-4. Demidov received a pass in the low slot, patiently held onto the puck as he moved to his right, and scored with a backhand into an open net shortly after a power play expired.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach also scored, and Sam Montembeault made 18 saves for the Canadiens (3-1-0), who have won three in a row.

Jared McCann scored for the third straight game for the Kraken (2-0-1), who allowed two goals combined in their first two games of the season (both at home). Daccord made 17 saves.

Newhook put Montreal up 1-0 at 4:37 of the first period. Demidov drove down the right side on an odd-man rush before cutting back on Vince Dunn along the wall and sending a backdoor pass to Newhook, who chipped the puck over Daccord’s right pad at the left post.

Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal at 3:33 of the second period to tie it 1-1. He got position at the right post and redirected Shane Wright's cross-crease pass just under the crossbar.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 7:12, beating Daccord short side with a wrist shot from the left circle after the puck popped out to him from the corner.

Jani Nyman tied it at 2-2 at 17:52 when Tye Kartye’s shot from the right circle deflected into the net off his left skate.

Dach put Montreal back in front 3-2 at 1:12 of the third. Noah Dobson skated down from the right point and had his low wrist shot deflect in off Dach, who was battling McCann for position in front.

Jamie Oleksiak tied it 3-3 at 4:48 with a wrist shot from above the circles that beat Montembeault’s glove through a screen.

McCann gave Seattle its first lead, 4-3, at 7:56. Brandon Montour's initial shot was blocked by Arber Xhekaj, but McCann quickly gathered the loose puck and scored short side from the right circle.