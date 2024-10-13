Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eberle scored in the shootout.

The Kraken were down 2-0 in the second period, and got the tying goal to force overtime from Jared McCann with 3:26 remaining in regulation.

“They come out with two early. And we battled back,” Eberle said. “I think we battled. They got the lead three times, we came back all three times. So that’s a character win. Those are the kind of wins that we kind of build all season. I know it’s the first one, but that’s a big one. Those are always the hardest ones to get.”

McCann had a goal and an assist for Seattle (1-1-0). Joey Daccord made 34 saves.

“I don't think you want to get in the habit of having to [comeback three times], but I think it was good for our team,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said. “The game was a pretty good game going on, we get down by two and we got to respond, we got to come back, we got a huge power-play goal to get us back 2-1, but it was the story of the game. We got it 2-2, they got another one and we got it back with a great goal by the Karts line. Then they scored again and we had to come up with one late to claw back into it.

"That's just Jared McCann being Jared McCann with a great shot there that allowed us to get to overtime and allowed us to get to the shootout. It's great to claw out a win that way.”