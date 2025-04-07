Kraken at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (33-38-6) at KINGS (44-23-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are likely to use the same lineup from their 5-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Doughty, a defenseman, is questionable; he did not practice Sunday after missing the last 7:46 of the third period in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gaudreau’s wife announces birth of 3rd child on social media

Kucherov ‘very proud’ of Ovechkin passing Gretzky, breaking NHL goals record

Red Wings 'extremely excited' to visit Canadiens, keep playoff hopes alive

NHL Buzz: Doughty questionable for Kings against Kraken

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hellebuyck worthy of Hart Trophy consideration, Theodore says

Panthers focused on getting healthy for chance at Cup repeat, not standings

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Blues winning streak has been ‘fun to watch’ for alumni 

Penguins miss playoffs, goaltending, lack of depth among reasons

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Ovechkin helped grow hockey in D.C. area long before becoming NHL goals leader

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups