Kraken at Kings projected lineups

KRAKEN (33-38-6) at KINGS (44-23-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken are likely to use the same lineup from their 5-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Doughty, a defenseman, is questionable; he did not practice Sunday after missing the last 7:46 of the third period in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.