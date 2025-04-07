Kraken at Kings projected lineups

KRAKEN (33-38-6) at KINGS (44-23-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are likely to use the same lineup from their 5-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Doughty, a defenseman, is questionable; he did not practice Sunday after missing the last 7:46 of the third period in a 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.