Panthers recover, edge Kraken in shootout in Maurice's 2,000th NHL game

Noah Gregor had a goal and an assist, and Nolan Foote, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers (35-32-3), who had lost three of four. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves and stopped all three attempts he faced in the shootout.

Florida is 12 points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, and Ryker Evans, Matty Beniers and Bobby McMann also scored in the third period for the Kraken (31-29-10), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) since defeating the Panthers 6-2 on March 15 and eight of their past 10 (2-7-1). Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Seattle is five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

“I thought our comeback and our resolve was really good. So, pretty happy with that,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re just a little bit away from execution. We certainly had an opportunity to get looks. We had some, we could have more."

Gregor gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead at 12:21 of the third period when his centering pass for Foote on a rush deflected in off the stick of Kraken forward Shane Wright.

“I stuck to the things I do well. I thought I skated well," said Gregor, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. “I thought we played really strong as a line.”