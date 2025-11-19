Danielson, Larkin help Red Wings defeat Kraken to push point streak to 4

Dylan Larkin scored for his 600th NHL point, Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for Detroit (12-7-1), which is 3-0-1 in its past four games. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.

“This was a tough game to play because there was never any rhythm,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “It felt like the first team to score three goals was going to win, because there wasn’t much offense.”

Jordan Eberle and Ryker Evans scored for Seattle (9-5-5), which was 2-0-1 in its previous three games. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves in his return after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Eberle gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:02 of the first period, tapping in Matty Beniers’s pass from the edge of the crease.

The Red Wings tied the game 1-1 at 1:19 of the second period when Raymond’s shot from the right face-off circle trickled under Daccord’s arm and into the net.

“I think Joey would want that one back,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said.