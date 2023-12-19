Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SEA @ DAL – 19:38 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-side / Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Seattle

Explanation: After video review, the Situation Room confirmed the play was on-side and there was no goaltender interference infractions prior to Eeli Tolvanen’s goal.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

