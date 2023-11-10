Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche

Latest News

Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 9

Bedard’s 2 goals, 2 assists boost Blackhawks to win against Lightning
NHL role in Global Mentoring Program paying off

NHL role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
Boston honors veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event

Bruins honor veterans with tri-annual 'Flags for the Fallen' event
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Dallas Stars Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 9

Stars score 5 straight, rally past Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Lafreniere, Trocheck each has 3 points in Rangers win against Wild
Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings game recap November 9

Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens top Red Wings to end 4-game skid
New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle scores 1st NHL hat trick, lifts Bruins past Islanders
Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators game recap November 9

Canucks defeat Senators for 5th straight win, push point streak to 9
Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab broadcast booth

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats on Thanksgiving Eve
NHL Buzz news and notes november 9

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue starts for Rangers
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche

Forward’s 2nd goal breaks tie with 32 seconds left; MacKinnon has 3 points for Colorado

Recap: Kraken at Avalanche 11.9.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Oliver Bjorkstrand’s second goal of the game broke a tie with 32 seconds left, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound at the far post after Colorado goalie Ivan Prosvetov made the initial save against Eeli Tolvanen from point-blank range.

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Matty Beniers scored his first of the season for the Kraken (5-6-3), who have won three of their past five games (3-1-1). Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Bowen Byram and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (8-4-0), who had been undefeated at home (4-0-0). Prosvetov made 19 saves.

Schwartz gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 18:39 of the first period when he took a drop pass from outside the right circle and fired a wrist shot to the far side of the net.

Bjorkstrand made it 2-0 with a snap shot from between the circles past Prosvetov’s blocker at 4:29 of the second period.

Byram cut it to 2-1 just 28 seconds later at 4:57 on a 2-on-1 with MacKinnon, sending a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Grubauer.

Beniers, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, gave the Kraken a 3-1 lead on a wrist shot from the left circle that snuck under the glove of Prosvetov for a power-play goal at 11:35. Beniers was held without a goal in his first 13 games this season.

MacKinnon cut it to 3-2 at 15:40. Cale Makar sent him a pass from the blue line that he stopped atop the crease before turning and finishing it short side.

Valeri Nichushkin tied it 3-3 at 12:15 of the third period, redirecting a point shot from Devon Toews.

Colorado forward Artturi Lehkonen left the game at 11:43 of the second after a collision with Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, causing him to slide headfirst into the boards. The Avalanche said Lehkonen was alert, responsive, and had full movement but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

