Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 8

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Florida Panthers focused on winning not style points

Ottawa Senators get much-needed win against Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

Columbus Zach Werenski trying to take it slow with injury return

Canadiens physician Dr Mulder recalls 60 years of NHL memories

Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

Buzz: Shesterkin questionable for Rangers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Five improvements Edmonton Oilers need to turn season around

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle reportedly sustains cut on leg

Wright_SEA_up_close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Shane Wright was recalled by the Seattle Kraken from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old forward, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, could be in the lineup when the Kraken (4-6-3) visit the Colorado Avalanche (8-3-0) on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS).

Wright has six points (four goals, two assists) in seven AHL games this season and is tied with forward Max McCormick for the Coachella Valley lead in goals. Wright was granted a special exemption to play in the AHL this season and not Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League per NHL transfer rules regarding teenage prospects.

Wright had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games with the Kraken last season before being returned to the OHL.

Seattle forward Jordan Eberle was cut on the upper part of his leg by a skate blade in practice Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times, when Jaden Schwartz stepped on a puck and lost his balance, which caused his blade to accidently cut Eberle.

General manager Ron Francis told the Times it was a deep cut near Eberle's quadriceps muscle.

"They're doing an MRI to see if it got the tendon, so I don't know enough yet," Francis said. "It wasn't gushing but it was a deep cut, so they've taken him to a hospital and they're doing an MRI. I think we dodged a bullet, but he's going to be pretty sore tomorrow."

Eberle has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season. 

The Kraken also recalled forward Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley. The 20-year-old has five points (three goals, two assists) in seven AHL games this season.