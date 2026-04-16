Kraken at Avalanche projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-36-11) at AVALANCHE (54-16-11)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ALT, SNE, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jan Nyman

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Victor Ostman

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Nikke Kokko

Injured: Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nicolas Roy -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Jason Polin -- Alex Barre-Boulet -- Logan O’Connor

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas

Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Josh Manson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Forwards MacKinnon and Necas each missed the morning skate and are expected to be rested. ... Coach Jared Bednar said he expects his full roster to be healthy for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. … Bednar, who has missed the past two games with facial fractures and a corneal abrasion, will return to the bench. … Barre-Boulet and Polin each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.