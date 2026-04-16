Kraken at Avalanche projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-36-11) at AVALANCHE (54-16-11)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ALT, SNE, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jan Nyman
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Victor Ostman
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Nikke Kokko
Injured: Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nicolas Roy -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Jason Polin -- Alex Barre-Boulet -- Logan O’Connor
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Nick Blankenburg -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas
Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Josh Manson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. … Forwards MacKinnon and Necas each missed the morning skate and are expected to be rested. ... Coach Jared Bednar said he expects his full roster to be healthy for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday. … Bednar, who has missed the past two games with facial fractures and a corneal abrasion, will return to the bench. … Barre-Boulet and Polin each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.