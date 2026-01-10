Kraken at Hurricanes projected lineups

KRAKEN (20-14-8) at HURRICANES (27-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion)
Status report
Eberle is day to day; the forward, who will miss his second straight game, is with the Kraken for the start of their five-game road trip. ... Slavin will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury; he missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury. … The Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.