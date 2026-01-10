Kraken at Hurricanes projected lineups

KRAKEN (20-14-8) at HURRICANES (27-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion)

Status report

Eberle is day to day; the forward, who will miss his second straight game, is with the Kraken for the start of their five-game road trip. ... Slavin will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury; he missed 29 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury. … The Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Joel Nystrom to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday.