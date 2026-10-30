Kraken at Flames projected lineups

KRAKEN (8-4-1) at FLAMES (5-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KONG, Prime Video

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mackie Samoskevich

Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright

Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton -- Curtis Douglas

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Ville Ottavainen

Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Maksim Tsyplakov -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Arsenii Sergeev

Scratched: William Stromgren, Joel Hanley

Injured: Devin Cooley (lower body), Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Status report

Nyman, a forward, and Ottavainen, a defenseman, stayed on the ice for extra work after the Kraken morning skate, meaning they likely will be healthy scratches. … Douglas will be a game-time decision after being a healthy scratch for a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Friday; the goalie left late in the first period of a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach. ... Othmann, a forward, is day to day after leaving early in the first period Wednesday. … Tsyplakov will play after being a healthy scratch the past five games. … Sergeev and Stromgrem, a forward, each was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.