Kraken at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (30-36-5) at FLAMES (33-25-11)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Michael Eyssimont -- John Hayden -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Status report

Fleury is expected to play on the Kraken third defense pair in place of Mahura. ... The Flames conducted an optional morning skate. ... Weegar (lower body) and Farabee (illness) each will return after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Backlund, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Playoff races discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Dickinson out rest of season for Blackhawks with wrist injury 

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Chychrun signs 8-year, $72 million contract with Capitals

NHL Buzz: Theodore game-time decision, Hertl out for Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoff push is most fun, most stressful time of season

EDGE stats: Werenski has top skating distance game of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can clinch berth against Capitals

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Garland ties it late, Canucks top Devils in shootout in Demko’s return

Oettinger makes 32 saves, Stars shut out Wild

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Healy talks helping fellow retired players in Q&A with NHL.com

Gretzky’s 894th NHL goal against Jets assistant passed Howe for most in professional hockey history

Jets set to host Capitals in battle of NHL's best