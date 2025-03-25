Kraken at Flames projected lineups

KRAKEN (30-36-5) at FLAMES (33-25-11)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Michael Eyssimont -- John Hayden -- Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Daniil Miromanov
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)
Status report
Fleury is expected to play on the Kraken third defense pair in place of Mahura. ... The Flames conducted an optional morning skate. ... Weegar (lower body) and Farabee (illness) each will return after missing a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Backlund, a forward, is expected to miss his sixth straight game.