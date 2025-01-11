Kraken rally with 6 straight goals to defeat Sabres

Kakko scores twice, Seattle ends 4-game slide

Kraken at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Kaapo Kakko scored twice, and the Seattle Kraken rallied with six straight goals to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Chandler Stephenson, Josh Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (18-22-3), who had lost four in a row (0-3-1). Joey Daccord made 33 saves in his first start since Dec. 22; he relieved Philipp Grubauer in a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, his first game after missing five with an upper-body injury.

Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn scored, JJ Peterka had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves for the Sabres (16-22-5), who had won two straight.

Lafferty gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period when his wrist shot from the right wall deflected off Vince Dunn’s stick and over Daccord’s left arm.

Quinn made it 2-0 on the power play at 17:17. His one-timer from the left face-off circle went in off Daccord’s blocker.

Ryker Evans cut it to 2-1 at 12:48 of the second period when his wrist shot from the right circle deflected off the leg of Sabres forward Jason Zucker and over Luukkonen’s left pad.

Andre Burakovsky tied it 2-2 at 19:12. Luukkonen stopped Mahura’s point shot, but Burakovsky was at the right post to shovel in the rebound on his backhand.

Oliver Bjorkstrand put Seattle ahead 3-2 at 3:08 of the third period when his shot from in front bounced up and went in off the glove of Buffalo defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Kakko scored to the far side from the right circle 38 seconds later to push it to 4-2 at 3:46, then was alone in front to snap a shot past Luukkonen on the power play and extend the lead to 5-2 at 5:26.

Brandon Tanev scored into an empty net at 16:25 for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Merilainen gets 1st NHL shutout, Senators cruise past Penguins

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Panthers to end 6-game skid

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Laine returns for Canadiens against Stars

NHL Buzz: Guenther out indefinitely for Utah

Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Maple Leafs prospect Cowan enjoying having Matthews as tutor

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 11

Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Kempe lifts Kings past Jets in OT for 5th victory in row

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs welcome Canucks, future 4 Nations teammates Hughes, Miller

Morrissey continuing to thrive for Jets this season

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman

Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Canadiens edge Capitals in OT for 9th win in 11 games

Tokarski makes 14 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canucks