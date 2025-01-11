Kraken rally with 6 straight goals to defeat Sabres

Chandler Stephenson, Josh Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (18-22-3), who had lost four in a row (0-3-1). Joey Daccord made 33 saves in his first start since Dec. 22; he relieved Philipp Grubauer in a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, his first game after missing five with an upper-body injury.

Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn scored, JJ Peterka had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves for the Sabres (16-22-5), who had won two straight.

Lafferty gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period when his wrist shot from the right wall deflected off Vince Dunn’s stick and over Daccord’s left arm.

Quinn made it 2-0 on the power play at 17:17. His one-timer from the left face-off circle went in off Daccord’s blocker.

Ryker Evans cut it to 2-1 at 12:48 of the second period when his wrist shot from the right circle deflected off the leg of Sabres forward Jason Zucker and over Luukkonen’s left pad.

Andre Burakovsky tied it 2-2 at 19:12. Luukkonen stopped Mahura’s point shot, but Burakovsky was at the right post to shovel in the rebound on his backhand.

Oliver Bjorkstrand put Seattle ahead 3-2 at 3:08 of the third period when his shot from in front bounced up and went in off the glove of Buffalo defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Kakko scored to the far side from the right circle 38 seconds later to push it to 4-2 at 3:46, then was alone in front to snap a shot past Luukkonen on the power play and extend the lead to 5-2 at 5:26.

Brandon Tanev scored into an empty net at 16:25 for the 6-2 final.