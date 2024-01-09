Kraken at Sabres

KRAKEN (16-14-9) at SABRES (17-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Andre Burakovsky -- Tye Kartye -- Tomas Tatar

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Ryan Johnson

Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Kyle Okposo (lower body)

Status report

Schwartz will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Evans, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Okposo skated with Buffalo for the second straight day but will miss his third straight game; the foreward is close to returning, Sabres coach Don Granato said Monday.