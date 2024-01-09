Kraken at Sabres

KRAKEN (16-14-9) at SABRES (17-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Andre Burakovsky -- Tye Kartye -- Tomas Tatar
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Ryan Johnson
Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Kyle Okposo (lower body)
Status report
Schwartz will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Evans, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Okposo skated with Buffalo for the second straight day but will miss his third straight game; the foreward is close to returning, Sabres coach Don Granato said Monday.