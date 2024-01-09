Kraken at Sabres

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (16-14-9) at SABRES (17-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG-B

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Andre Burakovsky -- Tye Kartye -- Tomas Tatar

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Devin Shore, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Ryan Johnson

Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Kyle Okposo (lower body)

Status report

Schwartz will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury. … Evans, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Sabres held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Okposo skated with Buffalo for the second straight day but will miss his third straight game; the foreward is close to returning, Sabres coach Don Granato said Monday.

Latest News

NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild
Jackie Redmond talks new YouTube show, PWHL in NHL.com Q&A

Redmond talks new show on YouTube, PWHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Coaches Room Young players in NHL must protect themselves

Young players must protect themselves while navigating through NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 8

Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers
Vancouver Canucks New York Rangers game recap January 8

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers
Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
Jason Robertson makes Dallas Stars football team

Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB
Marc Andre Fleury gets fan out of class with video

Fleury attempts to get young fan out of class with funny video to teacher
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 