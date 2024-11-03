Kraken at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (5-6-1) at BRUINS (5-6-1)

5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Kraken after Grubauer played in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Swayman is expected to replace Korpisalo after the latter made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Peeke is expected to return to the Bruins’ third defense pair after Wotherspoon played Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 3

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Howden, Golden Knights top Utah in OT to stay undefeated at home

Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Larkin scores 2 goals to help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars