Kraken at Bruins projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-6-1) at BRUINS (5-6-1)
5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones
Injured: None
Status report
Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Kraken after Grubauer played in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Swayman is expected to replace Korpisalo after the latter made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Peeke is expected to return to the Bruins’ third defense pair after Wotherspoon played Saturday.