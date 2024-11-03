Kraken at Bruins projected lineups

KRAKEN (5-6-1) at BRUINS (5-6-1)

5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Max Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Kraken after Grubauer played in a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday; Swayman is expected to replace Korpisalo after the latter made 20 saves in a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Peeke is expected to return to the Bruins’ third defense pair after Wotherspoon played Saturday.