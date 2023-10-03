Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run

3 KEYS

1. Hunter to hunted

The Kraken won’t be a Cinderella story in 2023-24 after they improved by 40 points in their second NHL regular season, defeated the Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the Western Conference First Round and took the Dallas Stars to Game 7 in the second round. With largely the same personnel this season, Seattle must gird for opponents being better prepared this time around.

2. Striving for balance

The Kraken averaged 3.52 goals per game, fourth best in the NHL, without a true offensive superstar. Forward Jared McCann led a balanced scoring attack with 70 points (40 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games. Twelve other players had at least 33 points, including center Matty Beniers, the winner of the Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year. He was second on Seattle with 24 goals and fourth with 57 points. They’ve lost some scoring depth with the departures of forwards Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong (who accounted for 44 goals between them) but signed Kailer Yamamoto as a free agent on July 2 to help fill the void after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 58 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. There also could be an opening for center Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

3. Special care

Seattle ranked 21st in the NHL on the power play (19.8 percent) and the penalty kill (76.7 percent) last season. The Kraken scored 48 power-play goals, led by McCann’s seven, followed by six each by Sprong and center Jaden Schwartz. The numbers on the man advantage should improve with Beniers’ continued development while a healthy Andre Burakovsky could help, too; the forward had 14 power-play points (four goals, 10 assists) in 49 games last season. The penalty kill should benefit from the addition of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a defensive forward and faceoff specialist who signed a one-year contract on July 7.