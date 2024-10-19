Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated

Pionk, Namestnikov each gets 4 points; San Jose still searching for 1st win

Sharks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Vladislav Namestnikov and Neal Pionk each had a goal and three assists, and the Winnipeg Jets remained undefeated with an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

The Jets are among three NHL teams yet to lose this season, along with the Calgary Flames (4-0-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0-0).

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti each had two goals and an assist for the Jets (4-0-0), who scored four goals in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 500th NHL start.

Tyler Toffoli, Luke Kunin, and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (0-3-2), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled at 1:46 of the second period after allowing five goals on 18 shots. Vitek Vanecek made 15 saves in relief.

Josh Morrissey gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the circle.

Ehlers’ three points all came in the first period. With two Sharks in the penalty box and the Jets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, Ehlers’ one-timer from below the face-off dot made it 2-0 at 9:25. Following a turnover by Granlund in the neutral zone, Perfetti set Ehlers up for a shot from the high slot on the rush at 13:31 to make it 3-1.

Toffoli’s power play goal cut it to 2-1 at 11:43 of the first, scoring in his first game against his former team.

Pionk scored on the power play at 18:48 to make it 4-1.

Kyle Connor extended it to 5-1 at 1:46 of the second, scoring with a shot from the high slot on the rush. Blackwood was then replaced by Vanecek.

Kunin’s cut it to 5-2 at 10:28 on a wrist shot in the slot that beat Hellebuyck five-hole.

Perfetti’s first power-play goal of the third period at 9:50 pushed it to 6-2.

Zetterlund scored 19 seconds later to make it 6-3.

Perfetti scored his second power-play goal at 12:55, extending it to 7-3, and Namestnikov scored at 19:27 for the 8-3 final.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Oilers, Stars meet in Western Conference Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Woll to be back 'sooner than later' for Maple Leafs

Power play sparks Hurricanes to victory against Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a third-line guy' for Rangers

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins go for 3rd straight win against Hurricanes

New York Islanders Expand Commitment to Girls Youth Hockey, New Opportunities Will More Than Double Participation to 1,100 Girls 

McCann has 3 points, Kraken hold off Flyers

Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Panarin gets hat trick, assist, Rangers ease past Red Wings

Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals