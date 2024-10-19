Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated

The Jets are among three NHL teams yet to lose this season, along with the Calgary Flames (4-0-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0-0).

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti each had two goals and an assist for the Jets (4-0-0), who scored four goals in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 500th NHL start.

Tyler Toffoli, Luke Kunin, and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (0-3-2), who were coming off a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled at 1:46 of the second period after allowing five goals on 18 shots. Vitek Vanecek made 15 saves in relief.

Josh Morrissey gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the circle.

Ehlers’ three points all came in the first period. With two Sharks in the penalty box and the Jets holding a 5-on-3 advantage, Ehlers’ one-timer from below the face-off dot made it 2-0 at 9:25. Following a turnover by Granlund in the neutral zone, Perfetti set Ehlers up for a shot from the high slot on the rush at 13:31 to make it 3-1.

Toffoli’s power play goal cut it to 2-1 at 11:43 of the first, scoring in his first game against his former team.

Pionk scored on the power play at 18:48 to make it 4-1.

Kyle Connor extended it to 5-1 at 1:46 of the second, scoring with a shot from the high slot on the rush. Blackwood was then replaced by Vanecek.

Kunin’s cut it to 5-2 at 10:28 on a wrist shot in the slot that beat Hellebuyck five-hole.

Perfetti’s first power-play goal of the third period at 9:50 pushed it to 6-2.

Zetterlund scored 19 seconds later to make it 6-3.

Perfetti scored his second power-play goal at 12:55, extending it to 7-3, and Namestnikov scored at 19:27 for the 8-3 final.