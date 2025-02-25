WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored 1:33 into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied late to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre on Monday.
Jets rally late in 3rd, top Sharks in OT for 10th straight win
Scheifele scores at 1:33 to extend franchise mark after Morrissey ties it in last minute of 3rd
Scheifele skated in front of the crease and knocked in a rebound of Nikolaj Ehlers’ point shot for his 329th NHL goal, surpassing Ilya Kovalchuk (328) for the most in Jets/Thrashers franchise history.
“That was fun. That building was rocking,” Scheifele said. “Their goalie stood on his head all night and made us go 59 minutes and 30 seconds to get past him. But obviously, that was a big win.”
The winning goal came after Josh Morrissey tied it 1-1 with 26 seconds remaining in the third period on a one-timer through traffic from the left point when the puck banked to him off the sideboards.
“There’s no quit in our team,” Morrissey said. “Whether that’s tonight or in the playoffs or whatever it is, we just got to hang in there. That’s what we did. We did a lot of good things, their goalie played well, they were defending really hard. Like I said, it took a while, but we finally cracked it. Great to get the win there.”
Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Jets (41-14-3), who last lost on Jan. 20 against the Utah Hockey Club, 5-2.
“That was just…sticking with it,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “We had so many chances. We had so many good looks, crossbars, and Vitek \[Vanecek\] made some big stops. But at the end of the day, we hung in there and we just stayed with it.”
William Eklund scored for the Sharks (15-36-8), who have lost six straight (0-4-2) and 12 of their past 13 (1-10-2). Vanecek made 33 saves.
“For sure you want to win this, 25 seconds or however long (it was) to get the win, but it's hockey and you never know what's going to happen,” Vanecek said. “I think the guys play really well and then I try to do my best to hold it too, so I think it was a great game by us.”
With six seconds remaining on a 4-on-3 advantage for San Jose, Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 15:07 of the first period with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
“We're moving it quick (on the power play),” Eklund said. “Obviously we have skilled players on there and we're moving it quick and from that we get chances. We’ve got to keep playing like that.”
“We played how we wanted to play,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I give a lot of credit to our group, worked extremely hard each and every period with things that we talked about this morning. To fall short is a kick in the gut, so disappointed we don’t get the result, but I’m really, extremely proud of our group.
“Back-to-back, get in late last night, to have that type of effort against arguably the best team in the League, give a lot of credit to the group.”
NOTES: Scheifele’s 32nd goal of the season moves him past Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart (both with 31) into third in the NHL in goals, behind Leon Draisaitl (42) and William Nylander (33). … Winnipeg’s 19th comeback win of the season ties the Washington Capitals for the most among all teams in 2024-25. … With an assist on Eklund’s goal, Macklin Celebrini ties Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson for most points among NHL rookies with 42. Celebrini (47 games) has played 10 fewer games than Hutson (57). Celebrini also leads all rookies in goals this season (18). … The Jets (10-0-0) joined the Edmonton Oilers (16-0-0) and New York Rangers (10-0-0) as the only teams in the NHL to record double-digit win streaks dating back to last season. It is the first time in League history that at least one Canadian team has posted a win streak of 10 or more games in consecutive seasons.