Sharks at Jets projected lineups

SHARKS (38-35-8) at JETS (35-34-12)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Isak Rosen -- Jonathan Toews -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke-- Brayden Yager -- Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Ville Heinola
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (lower body), Alex Iafallo (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Sharks did not skate in Winnipeg as they complete a back-to-back set following a 5-2 loss in Chicago on Wednesday. … Comrie will make a consecutive start after Hellebuyck made 10 straight. … The Jets will dress the same 12 forwards that skated in a 5-3 loss in Utah on Tuesday. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Bryson.