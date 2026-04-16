Sharks at Jets projected lineups

SHARKS (38-35-8) at JETS (35-34-12)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Isak Rosen -- Jonathan Toews -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke-- Brayden Yager -- Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Colin Miller (knee), Elias Salomonsson (concussion), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (lower body), Alex Iafallo (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Sharks did not skate in Winnipeg as they complete a back-to-back set following a 5-2 loss in Chicago on Wednesday. … Comrie will make a consecutive start after Hellebuyck made 10 straight. … The Jets will dress the same 12 forwards that skated in a 5-3 loss in Utah on Tuesday. … Heinola enters the lineup in place of Bryson.