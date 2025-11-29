Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups

SHARKS (12-10-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-6-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev-- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … The Golden Knights will shuffle lines after their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. … Forwards Saad and Smith will each be a healthy scratch, with Holtz joining the third line and Reinhardt on the fourth line.