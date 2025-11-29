Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (12-10-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-6-8)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev-- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brandon Saad, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate after their 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … The Golden Knights will shuffle lines after their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. … Forwards Saad and Smith will each be a healthy scratch, with Holtz joining the third line and Reinhardt on the fourth line.

