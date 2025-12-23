Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (17-16-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-8-10)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Graf will play despite leaving practice Monday after taking a puck to the face. … Holtz enters the lineup for Reinhardt and will play on Hertl's right wing. … The Golden Knights recalled Coghlan, a defenseman, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Theodore, a defenseman, was moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move. … Eichel will miss his fourth consecutive game and remains day to day.

