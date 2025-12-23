Sharks at Golden Knights projected lineups

SHARKS (17-16-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-8-10)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Graf will play despite leaving practice Monday after taking a puck to the face. … Holtz enters the lineup for Reinhardt and will play on Hertl's right wing. … The Golden Knights recalled Coghlan, a defenseman, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Theodore, a defenseman, was moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move. … Eichel will miss his fourth consecutive game and remains day to day.