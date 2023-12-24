Canucks defeat Sharks, extend point streak to 9

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (23-9-3), who have won three of four and are 7-0-2 on their nine-game run. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Mario Ferraro had three assists for the Sharks (9-22-3), who have lost five in a row in regulation after earning points in four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Nils Aman put Vancouver up 3-2 at 6:03 of the second period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Teddy Blueger on a 2-on-1.

Ian Cole's slap shot from the point deflected off San Jose forward Justin Bailey before being tipped by Sam Lafferty and in for a 4-2 lead at 8:36.

Fabian Zetterlund brought the Sharks to within 4-3 at 11:08 with a shot by Demko's blocker after a setup into the slot by Ferraro, but Dakota Joshua made it 5-3 at 19:13 with a shot by a sprawled Blackwood on a setup from Conor Garland.

Jacob MacDonald scored on a rebound to make it 5-4 at 13:16 of the third period, and Pius Suter deflected a point shot by Hughes by Blackwood at 15:43 for the 6-4 lead.

Hughes scored into an empty net at 19:47 for the 7-4 final.

Kuzmenko, a healthy scratch the previous two games, scored 1:34 into the first period on a wrist shot from the slot to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. He extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:51 when he tipped J.T. Miller's shot-pass by Blackwood's glove for a power play goal.

Granlund cut it to 2-1 at 13:32 when Anthony Duclair's wrist shot from the left face-off circle deflected off his stick and by Demko, and Tomas Hertl tied it 2-2 with a backhand five-hole at 16:20.