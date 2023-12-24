Canucks defeat Sharks, extend point streak to 9

Kuzmenko scores twice for Vancouver; San Jose skid hits 5

SJS@VAN: Kuzmenko drags the puck in the slot and fires it home

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Andrei Kuzmenko had two goals to help the Vancouver Canucks extend their point streak to nine games with a 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (23-9-3), who have won three of four and are 7-0-2 on their nine-game run. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Mario Ferraro had three assists for the Sharks (9-22-3), who have lost five in a row in regulation after earning points in four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Nils Aman put Vancouver up 3-2 at 6:03 of the second period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Teddy Blueger on a 2-on-1.

Ian Cole's slap shot from the point deflected off San Jose forward Justin Bailey before being tipped by Sam Lafferty and in for a 4-2 lead at 8:36.

Fabian Zetterlund brought the Sharks to within 4-3 at 11:08 with a shot by Demko's blocker after a setup into the slot by Ferraro, but Dakota Joshua made it 5-3 at 19:13 with a shot by a sprawled Blackwood on a setup from Conor Garland.

Jacob MacDonald scored on a rebound to make it 5-4 at 13:16 of the third period, and Pius Suter deflected a point shot by Hughes by Blackwood at 15:43 for the 6-4 lead.

Hughes scored into an empty net at 19:47 for the 7-4 final.

Kuzmenko, a healthy scratch the previous two games, scored 1:34 into the first period on a wrist shot from the slot to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. He extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:51 when he tipped J.T. Miller's shot-pass by Blackwood's glove for a power play goal.

Granlund cut it to 2-1 at 13:32 when Anthony Duclair's wrist shot from the left face-off circle deflected off his stick and by Demko, and Tomas Hertl tied it 2-2 with a backhand five-hole at 16:20.

