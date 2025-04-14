Sharks at Canucks projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Cam Lund -- Danil Gushchin
Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Jimmy Schuldt
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Luca Cagnoni
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Bordeleau (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Zack Ostapchuk (lower body), Jack Thompson (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Ty Mueller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Kirill Kudryavtsev -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Derek Forbort (orbital bone), Thatcher Demko (illness), Max Sasson (undisclosed), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)
Status report
Georgiev will start after Romanov made 25 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday, when San Jose lost four players to injury; forwards Ostapchuk and Bordeleau, and defensemen Rutta and Thompson are each considered day to day, according to coach Ryan Warsofsky. The Sharks recalled Gushchin, Cagnoni and Schuldt from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and they are expected to arrive in time for the game. Lund returns after missing the game Sunday because of an illness. … Tolopilo will make his NHL debut because Demko, a goalie, will not play again this season. … Kudryavtsev also will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on an emergency basis after Forbort, a defenseman, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.