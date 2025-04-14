Sharks at Canucks projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Cam Lund -- Danil Gushchin

Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jimmy Schuldt

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Luca Cagnoni

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Bordeleau (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Zack Ostapchuk (lower body), Jack Thompson (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Ty Mueller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Kirill Kudryavtsev -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Derek Forbort (orbital bone), Thatcher Demko (illness), Max Sasson (undisclosed), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev will start after Romanov made 25 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday, when San Jose lost four players to injury; forwards Ostapchuk and Bordeleau, and defensemen Rutta and Thompson are each considered day to day, according to coach Ryan Warsofsky. The Sharks recalled Gushchin, Cagnoni and Schuldt from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and they are expected to arrive in time for the game. Lund returns after missing the game Sunday because of an illness. … Tolopilo will make his NHL debut because Demko, a goalie, will not play again this season. … Kudryavtsev also will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on an emergency basis after Forbort, a defenseman, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.