Sharks at Utah Hockey Club projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Will Smith, Jack Thompson, Jake Walman
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Doan, Michael Carcone, Jusso Valimaki
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate after practicing in Utah on Sunday. … Dellandrea, a forward, is day to day. … O’Brien will play for the first time since Oct. 14; Doan, a forward, is healthy.