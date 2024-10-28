Sharks at Utah Hockey Club projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Will Smith, Jack Thompson, Jake Walman

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Doan, Michael Carcone, Jusso Valimaki

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate after practicing in Utah on Sunday. … Dellandrea, a forward, is day to day. … O’Brien will play for the first time since Oct. 14; Doan, a forward, is healthy.