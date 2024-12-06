Lightning score 5 in 1st period, cruise to victory against Sharks

Brandon Hagel scored twice, and Cam Atkinson, Conor Geekie and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (13-9-2), who scored eight goals for the second time in five games (8-2 win against Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 25). Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh each had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Alex Wennberg scored for the Sharks (10-14-5), who had a three-game winning streak end. Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood (21 saves) after the first period.

San Jose center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had a five-game point streak end.

Atkinson gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:26 of the first period when he redirected a shot from Geekie.

Geekie made it 2-0 at 7:29 on a shot from the left face-off circle that beat Vanecek to the far post.

Hagel extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:32 when he gathered a loose puck down low and waited out Vanecek before scoring at the right post.

Hagel pushed it to 4-0 at 8:55 with his second goal of the game and Tampa Bay’s second in 23 seconds. He got to the puck in the neutral zone, drove to the net and scored with a backhand around Vanecek’s left skate.

Guentzel made it 5-0 with a power-play goal at 17:45, on a tip from the low slot off a pass from Hedman.

Anthony Cirelli made it 6-0 at 4:16 of the second period. His redirection of a shot from McDonagh went off Blackwood's skate and in.

Nick Perbix then made it 7-0 at 18:32 after Point shook off two defenders along the boards and passed to Perbix, who scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Wennberg cut it to 7-1 at 14 seconds of the third period, getting ahead of the Lightning defense, taking a pass from Fabian Zetterlund and scoring on the forehand.

Nick Paul scored at 6:01 for the 8-1 final after Point fed him in the low slot.