Sharks at Blues projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (6-11-4) at BLUES (8-11-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Givani Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Kunin -- Klim Kostin

Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci

Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren

Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Will Smith, Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Corey Schueneman

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Granlund went into concussion protocol late in the third period Wednesday but will play. ... Askarov will make his Sharks debut after Blackwood made 26 saves against Dallas. ... Givini Smith will replace Will Smith at forward. ... Thompson will replace Thrun on defense. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Schenn and Faulk each will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Mathieu Joseph will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and replace Texier, a forward. ... Pierre-Olivier Joseph said he's good to return but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he was a game-time decision. He's missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

