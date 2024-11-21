Sharks at Blues projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Givani Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Luke Kunin -- Klim Kostin
Mario Ferraro -- Cody Ceci
Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Will Smith, Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Corey Schueneman
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist, Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. ... Granlund went into concussion protocol late in the third period Wednesday but will play. ... Askarov will make his Sharks debut after Blackwood made 26 saves against Dallas. ... Givini Smith will replace Will Smith at forward. ... Thompson will replace Thrun on defense. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Schenn and Faulk each will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Mathieu Joseph will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and replace Texier, a forward. ... Pierre-Olivier Joseph said he's good to return but Blues coach Drew Bannister said he was a game-time decision. He's missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.