Sharks at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (32-31-6) at BLUES (29-30-11)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Askarov will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Toffoli will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed two games. ... Thomas, a forward, will not play after leaving in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Kessel will play for the first time since March 8 and replace Holl, a defenseman.

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