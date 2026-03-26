Sharks at Blues projected lineups

SHARKS (32-31-6) at BLUES (29-30-11)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Askarov will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Toffoli will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed two games. ... Thomas, a forward, will not play after leaving in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Kessel will play for the first time since March 8 and replace Holl, a defenseman.