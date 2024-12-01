Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SJS @ SEA – 19:51 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is overturned – No goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined Seattle’s Yanni Gourde’s position in the crease impaired Mackenzie Blackwood’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.