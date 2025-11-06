Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks score 6 in win against Kraken

Ryan Winterton scored his first NHL goal for Seattle (6-3-4), which finished a five-game homestand with a 2-1-2 record. Joey Daccord made 15 saves before he was replaced by Matt Murray in the third period. Murray made three saves in relief.

"Disconnected in a bunch of different areas," Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "Our structure wasn't good enough tonight."

Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 1:08 into the first period. Celebrini took a pass from Toffoli from the right wing into the slot, and his wrist shot beat Daccord by the blocker.

"It was great. I was just in the slot and just there to put it in," Celebrini said. "[Smith and Toffoli], they did a great job, getting on their D and forcing a turnover."

Winterton tied the game 1-1 at 16:30. After the puck bounced to Winterton in the slot, his wrist shot beat Askarov over the blocker.

"Not the way we wanted it to play out. I guess we will try and take the positives," Winterton said. "It was a long time coming, so it felt good."