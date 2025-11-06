SEATTLE -- Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.
Celebrini has 3 points, Sharks score 6 in win against Kraken
Askarov makes 28 saves for San Jose, which has won 4 of 6
Will Smith, Tyler Toffoli, and John Klingberg each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (5-6-3), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Ethan Cardwell and Ty Dellandrea also scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves.
"Our penalty kill was really good tonight. So that helps," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I thought our game got better as the game went on."
Ryan Winterton scored his first NHL goal for Seattle (6-3-4), which finished a five-game homestand with a 2-1-2 record. Joey Daccord made 15 saves before he was replaced by Matt Murray in the third period. Murray made three saves in relief.
"Disconnected in a bunch of different areas," Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. "Our structure wasn't good enough tonight."
Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 1:08 into the first period. Celebrini took a pass from Toffoli from the right wing into the slot, and his wrist shot beat Daccord by the blocker.
"It was great. I was just in the slot and just there to put it in," Celebrini said. "[Smith and Toffoli], they did a great job, getting on their D and forcing a turnover."
Winterton tied the game 1-1 at 16:30. After the puck bounced to Winterton in the slot, his wrist shot beat Askarov over the blocker.
"Not the way we wanted it to play out. I guess we will try and take the positives," Winterton said. "It was a long time coming, so it felt good."
Cardwell put the Sharks back in front 2-1 at 18:42. Alexander Wennberg sent a perfect cross-ice pass from right to left to Cardwell, whose one-timer went past Daccord's blocker.
Klingberg pushed the Sharks lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:21 of the second period. Smith gave Klingberg a pass at the center of the point and he one-timed it over Daccord's glove.
"I'm a player that coaches have always told me to shoot the puck," Klingberg said. "I think it's finding sticks and opportunities around the net. But over the last few years, I think I've been shooting more in the power play, and I think you create a lot from that."
Smith made it 4-1 at 1:02 of the third period after his wrist shot from the right wing beat Daccord by the blocker.
Dellandrea made it 5-1 with a short-handed goal at 3:24. Collin Graf was stopped on a breakaway and passed the rebound back in front for Dellandrea to tap in. Daccord was pulled for Murray.
"The biggest thing is, for me, not getting too high or not getting too low," Dellandrea said. "It's a long year. It's a busy year, a lot of ups and downs individually, as a team."
Toffoli made it 6-1 at 3:54 with a breakaway goal over the glove of Murray.
NOTES: Sharks forward Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, sustained a lower-body injury during morning skate and did not play. ... Adam Gaudette returned for San Jose after missing four games with an upper-body injury and played 13:01 with two shots on goal. ... Celebrini has four three-point games this season, the most in the League.