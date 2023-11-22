Sharks at Kraken

SHARKS (3-14-1) at KRAKEN (7-8-5)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Givani Smith
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nico Sturm
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Andrew Poturalski
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)
Status report
Kahkonen will start for the Sharks after Blackwood made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Labanc, a forward, was injured Monday after a slew foot by Canucks forward Nils Hoglander, who was assessed a match penalty on the play and fined by the NHL Department of Player Safety. … Daccord will start after making 22 saves in relief of Grubauer in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday; Grubauer, who left following the first period Monday, is day to day. ... Driedger was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Daccord.