Sharks at Kraken

SHARKS (3-14-1) at KRAKEN (7-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Givani Smith

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nico Sturm

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Andrew Poturalski

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report

Kahkonen will start for the Sharks after Blackwood made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Labanc, a forward, was injured Monday after a slew foot by Canucks forward Nils Hoglander, who was assessed a match penalty on the play and fined by the NHL Department of Player Safety. … Daccord will start after making 22 saves in relief of Grubauer in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday; Grubauer, who left following the first period Monday, is day to day. ... Driedger was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Daccord.