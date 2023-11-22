Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

NHL Buzz: Rust, Rakell, Ruhwedel injured for Penguins
Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Blue Jackets defenseman Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Winter Classic jerseys for Kraken, Golden Knights unveiled
Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

'Road To NHL Winter Classic' returns to TNT on Dec. 13
Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Sharks at Kraken

SHARKS (3-14-1) at KRAKEN (7-8-5)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Givani Smith

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nico Sturm

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Andrew Poturalski

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report

Kahkonen will start for the Sharks after Blackwood made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Labanc, a forward, was injured Monday after a slew foot by Canucks forward Nils Hoglander, who was assessed a match penalty on the play and fined by the NHL Department of Player Safety. … Daccord will start after making 22 saves in relief of Grubauer in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday; Grubauer, who left following the first period Monday, is day to day. ... Driedger was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will back up Daccord.