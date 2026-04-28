NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on passing of John Garrett

Former goalie later became analyst for Sportsnet

John-Garrett_Media-27092227
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement regarding the passing of John Garrett:

"The National Hockey League family is stunned and saddened by the sudden passing of John Garrett, whose astute analysis took fans – particularly in Western Canada – inside our game for the last four decades.

"Following a 13-season career as a goaltender in the WHA and the NHL, Garrett moved into the broadcast booth in 1986 and never left, contributing his encyclopedic knowledge and expert insight to national broadcasts on Sportsnet and local broadcasts for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and, for two decades, the Vancouver Canucks.

"On a personal note, I always enjoyed catching up with John when our travels around the League intersected – as they did one last time on Friday night in Utah, when he broadcast the Mammoth’s first ever home playoff game.  We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends around the game and his many fans."

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