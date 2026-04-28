NHL erases $1.25 million debt for United States veterans

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced, in partnership with ForgiveCo, it is erasing $1.25 million of debt for U.S. veterans, aiding 1,025 veterans and their families.

Tonight, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will host Specialist Cesar Gonzalez and his family at Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gonzalez is a U.S. veteran who is one recipient of this debt relief initiative. Of the $1.25 million of debt being erased, $250,000 is directly supporting veterans in Dallas, Texas. Throughout the season, Robertson shines a spotlight on the bravery and sacrifice of military families with his program ‘JR’s Heroes,’ supported by the Dallas Stars Foundation. Robertson’s program supports families of active-duty service members, including those with a loved one currently serving overseas, by providing an unforgettable experience featuring premium game tickets and a post-game meet-and-greet where Robertson personally thanks them for their service and sacrifices.

Since 2021, ForgiveCo has erased millions of dollars of debt for thousands of people across the U.S. by purchasing large portfolios of debt for a fraction of the original cost. The NHL has made a contribution to ForgiveCo which will be used to purchase debt for veterans, resulting in $1.25 million of debt forgiven, as well as any collection marks removed from the beneficiary’s credit report.

“Managing debt during major life transitions, whether it’s moving from active duty to civilian life, relocating, or navigating family changes, is inherently stressful because fixed financial obligations often collide with unpredictable personal circumstances,” said Craig Antico, CEO and co-founder of ForgiveCo. “For years, we have collaborated with brand partners to lighten the debt burden and provide hardship relief for Americans. This partnership is especially significant because it supports veterans, individuals who have sacrificed so much in service to our country, by addressing their medical and financial debt. Wiping away even a single debt can make a profound difference during an already challenging transition.”

“There is a Leaguewide commitment to support the military community during their time in service, during their transition into civilian life, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “Throughout the season the NHL, all 32 Clubs, and NHL Players honor the military with in-game recognition moments and tributes, ceremonial puck drops, as well as donations to local programs and organizations that support military members and their families. This partnership with ForgiveCo is one meaningful example of the NHL’s military support across the U.S. and Canada.”

The partnership with ForgiveCo is part of the NHL’s ‘Operation Line Shift’ military initiative which is committed to honoring and supporting the military community. This season, the NHL donated to partner Warrior for Life Fund which supports active duty, veterans, and their families through sport; and donated to United Heros League whose mission is to keep children of service members active and healthy through sport. The NHL is a founding partner of the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s *VetsEXCEL Career Development and Mentorship Program* designed to help veterans transition to civilian life. Earlier this season, as part of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the NHL and Tampa Bay Lightning volunteered alongside FORCE BLUE to restore critical shoreline at MacDill AirForce Base. As well, the NHL’s Veterans Employee Resource Group participated in the NYC Veterans Day Parade. To learn more, follow @NHLUnites.