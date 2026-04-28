Garrett, Sportsnet analyst, former goalie, dies at 74

Garrett was drafted by major-junior Peterborough, guided by late coaching pioneer Roger Neilson.
He passed up a partial scholarship at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, part of the deal being he’d have to sweep out fraternity rooms to make ends meet.
Instead, Garrett accepted Neilson’s offer of a full ride at Trent University in Peterborough. With the Junior A Petes in 1969-70 and 1970-71, teammates included future NHL stars Bob Gainey and Craig Ramsey, defensive specialists who rarely allowed quality shots.
His road took him, by loan, to the Montreal Junior Canadiens, a loaded squad featuring the likes of Richard Martin, Gilbert Perreault, Ian Turnbull and Jocelyn Guevremont. The team cruised to the 1970 Memorial Cup championship.
Garrett turned pro in 1971, drafted in the third round (No. 38) by the St. Louis Blues. Shipped to their Central league team, he’d be called up to the NHL team as a playoff backup. And then he was off to the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Tony Esposito and Gary Smith leaving him not even a spot on the end of the bench.
At age 22, Garrett decided to jump to the WHA, having been drafted by Minnesota. His place in history was yet to come, with the Birmingham Bulls on Dec. 8, 1977.
“Gordie Howe had 999 professional goals and about 10 games went by and he didn’t score,” Garrett told Irvin Jr. “All kinds of media were following Gordie around, waiting for him to score. We played them in Birmingham and Gordie was standing in front of the net.
“The pass came to him, and one-hopper, and he picked it off about three inches above the ice and nailed it. I got a picture of the play with the puck in the net behind it, and Gordie signed it, ‘Thanks for all the help.’”
Garrett would be off to New England in 1978, then into the NHL with the Whalers absorption, a teammate of Howe for a time. The Nordiques and Canucks followed, along with an emergency role in the 1983 NHL All-Star Game at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.