Garrett, Sportsnet analyst, former goalie, dies at 74

“On a personal note, I always enjoyed catching up with John when our travels around the League intersected -- as they did one last time on Friday night in Utah, when he broadcast the Mammoth’s first ever home playoff game. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his friends around the game and his many fans.”

Nicknamed “Cheech” from the comedy team of Cheech and Chong, Garrett played junior hockey in Peterborough, Ontario, detoured briefly through Montreal, then set off on untold adventures through a landscape of exotic hockey homes in the minor pros, World Hockey Association, then the NHL.

The native of Trenton, Ontario played 207 NHL games between 1979-85 for the Hartford Whalers, Quebec Nordiques and Vancouver Canucks with a record of 68-91 and 37 ties, a 4.28 goals-against average, .866 save percentage and one shutout. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was 4-3 with a 4.30 GAA and .858 save percentage.

Before arriving in the NHL with the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80, that franchise joining the NHL from the folded World Hockey Association, he played six seasons with the WHA’s Minnesota Fighting Saints, Toronto Toros, Birmingham Bulls and New England Whalers.

That was after tours of duty with the Kansas City Blues of the Central Hockey League, Portland Buckaroos of the Western Hockey League and Richmond Robins of the American Hockey League.

Garrett traded his pads for a microphone upon retirement in 1985, a popular voice for two decades on Canucks telecasts. He stepped back from that role in 2023-24 but remained on national telecasts, having joined the original Rogers Sportsnet team as an analyst in 1998. Along the way, Garrett unpacked his suitcase of stories for viewers and colleagues, many of whom expressed their sympathies online Tuesday.