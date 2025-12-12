Sharks at Penguins projected lineups

SHARKS (15-14-3) at PENGUINS (14-8-7)
3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Philipp Kurashev
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Timothy Liljegren
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Tommy Novak -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Brett Kulak, Connor Dewar
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
Dellandrea (lower body), Reaves (upper body) and Mukhamadullin (upper body) will be game-time decisions. ... Stuart Skinner and Kulak, a defenseman, were acquired by Pittsburgh, along with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. ... Rakell could return after missing the past 20 games after having surgery on his left hand Oct. 26. ... Penguins forward Mathew Dumba was placed on waivers Friday and will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League if he clears.