Sharks at Penguins projected lineups

SHARKS (15-14-3) at PENGUINS (14-8-7)

3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Philipp Kurashev

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Timothy Liljegren

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Tommy Novak -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Brett Kulak, Connor Dewar

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

Dellandrea (lower body), Reaves (upper body) and Mukhamadullin (upper body) will be game-time decisions. ... Stuart Skinner and Kulak, a defenseman, were acquired by Pittsburgh, along with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. ... Rakell could return after missing the past 20 games after having surgery on his left hand Oct. 26. ... Penguins forward Mathew Dumba was placed on waivers Friday and will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League if he clears.