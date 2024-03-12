Sharks at Flyers

SHARKS (16-40-7) at FLYERS (33-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Klim Kostin -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison
Magnus Chrona
Devin Cooley
Scratched: None
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Owen Tippett
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Denis Gurianov -- Morgan Frost
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Adam Ginning
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Bobby Brink
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Chrona will start for the third straight game. ... Blackwood skated Tuesday but the goalie did not face shots. Coach David Quinn said there's a chance Blackwood, who has been out since Feb. 27, could play during the Sharks' five-game road trip, which starts Tuesday. ... Hoffman, a forward, and Rutta, a defenseman, are considered day to day. ... Labanc could replace Hoffman, but Quinn said the lineup has not yet been decided. ... Sanheim had a maintenance day Monday but is expected to play. ... Ginning, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, could play if Zamula, a defenseman, remains out. The Flyers also could use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Zamula and Ginning playing and Brink, a forward, coming out of the lineup. ... Philadelphia coach John Tortorella will serve the first of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct during the first period of a 7-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He also was fined $50,000. Assistant Brad Shaw will serve as coach and run the defense, with assistant Rocky Thompson handling the forwards.