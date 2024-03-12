Sharks at Flyers

SHARKS (16-40-7) at FLYERS (33-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Klim Kostin -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: None

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Owen Tippett

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Denis Gurianov -- Morgan Frost

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Adam Ginning

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nicolas Deslauriers, Bobby Brink

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Chrona will start for the third straight game. ... Blackwood skated Tuesday but the goalie did not face shots. Coach David Quinn said there's a chance Blackwood, who has been out since Feb. 27, could play during the Sharks' five-game road trip, which starts Tuesday. ... Hoffman, a forward, and Rutta, a defenseman, are considered day to day. ... Labanc could replace Hoffman, but Quinn said the lineup has not yet been decided. ... Sanheim had a maintenance day Monday but is expected to play. ... Ginning, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday, could play if Zamula, a defenseman, remains out. The Flyers also could use a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Zamula and Ginning playing and Brink, a forward, coming out of the lineup. ... Philadelphia coach John Tortorella will serve the first of a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct during the first period of a 7-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He also was fined $50,000. Assistant Brad Shaw will serve as coach and run the defense, with assistant Rocky Thompson handling the forwards.