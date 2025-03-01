Sharks at Senators projected lineups

SHARKS (15-36-9) at SENATORS (29-25-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Vitek Vanecek
Alexander Georgiev
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Walker Duehr, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Status report
Tkachuk (lower body), Norris (mid body) and Pinto (upper body) each will return; Tkachuk missed two games after being injured playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Norris missed six games and Pinto missed four. ... Crookshank was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kleven, a defenseman who left a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, briefly skated Saturday but will not dress. ... The Senators held an optional morning skate Saturday with one goalie and five skaters.