Sharks at Senators projected lineups

Status report

Tkachuk (lower body), Norris (mid body) and Pinto (upper body) each will return; Tkachuk missed two games after being injured playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Norris missed six games and Pinto missed four. ... Crookshank was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kleven, a defenseman who left a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, briefly skated Saturday but will not dress. ... The Senators held an optional morning skate Saturday with one goalie and five skaters.