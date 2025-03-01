Sharks at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (15-36-9) at SENATORS (29-25-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Jake Walman -- Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Vitek Vanecek

Alexander Georgiev

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Walker Duehr, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Angus Crookshank -- Adam Gaudette -- Matthew Highmore

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Travis Hamonic -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Status report

Tkachuk (lower body), Norris (mid body) and Pinto (upper body) each will return; Tkachuk missed two games after being injured playing for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Norris missed six games and Pinto missed four. ... Crookshank was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kleven, a defenseman who left a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, briefly skated Saturday but will not dress. ... The Senators held an optional morning skate Saturday with one goalie and five skaters.

