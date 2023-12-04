Artemi Panarin had three goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers held on for a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Panarin nets hat trick, Rangers hold off Sharks
Zibanejad extends point streak to 7 for New York, which wins 3rd straight by 1 goal
The hat trick was Panarin’s fifth in the NHL and first since having four goals and an assist against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 11 last season.
Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck, Jonny Brodzinski and Jacob Trouba each had two assists for the Rangers (18-4-1), who have won three straight by a one-goal margin to reach 3,000 wins in their history. Jonathan Quick made 23 saves.
Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund and Alexander Barabanov each scored late in the third period for the Sharks (6-17-2), who had won three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves.
Duclair put San Jose ahead 1-0 on a breakaway at 3:50 of the first period, wrapping a shot around Quick’s right pad.
Panarin tied it 1-1 on a power play at 8:44 with a wrist shot off the skate of Sharks defenseman Matt Benning and in off the right post.
Ryan Carpenter scored his first goal this season on a wrist shot, putting San Jose back in front 2-1 at 12:21.
Panarin scored 34 seconds later, tying it 2-2 at 12:55 on a rebound in front after Trocheck tried to wrap a shot around the left post.
Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 16:42 on a one-timer off a pass from Chris Kreider behind the net.
Jacob MacDonald tied it 3-3 with a one-timer on a power play at 9:16 of the second.
Alexis Lafreniere had a chance to give New York another lead on a penalty shot after being tripped by Benning on a breakaway at 10:16, but had a wrist shot turned away.
Will Cuylle then put the Rangers ahead 4-3 on a breakaway with a wrist shot glove side at 16:03.
Panarin completed the hat trick to make it 5-3 at 4:41 of the third, scoring his 15th goal this season on a backhand in front.
K’Andre Miller scored for the third time in five games, extending the lead to 6-3 at 13:03 on a wrist shot from the right circle.
Zetterlund cut it to 6-4 on a rebound at 14:38 before Barabanov tipped in a pass from Calen Addison for the 6-5 final at 15:50.