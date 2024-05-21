Chytil says he’s ready to return for Rangers in Game 1 of East final vs. Panthers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Filip Chytil has been practicing without limitations and Tuesday talked like he’s expecting to be in the New York Rangers lineup for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I had a good couple of practices with the guys," Chytil said. "It's just so much fun to be here with everybody, be involved in all the drills, every battle and it's going to be nice to be involved in tomorrow's game as well."

Chytil did not play in Games 4, 5 and 6 of the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes after playing in Game 3 on May 9. That was his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury on Nov. 2.

He has skated as the left wing on the Rangers’ third line with center Alex Wennberg and right wing Kaapo Kakko the past two days. He was also one of the four forwards on the second power-play unit along with Wennberg, Jack Roslovic and Alexis Lafrenière.

"I'm going to do all the stuff that I usually do and play my game," Chytil said.

Chytil, playing his first game in six months, had 12:02 of ice time and one shot on goal in Game 3, but was scratched for Game 4 against the Hurricanes because of an illness, the Rangers said.

Coach Peter Laviolette said the day after Game 4 that Chytil was feeling better, and although he returned to practices and morning skates, he didn't play in Games 5 or 6 because of the effects from his illness and general soreness.

But Chytil has been practicing in full the past three days and said he feels good and comfortable in the battle drills.

"We'll see how the next 24 hours go," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said Tuesday. "It's [Laviolette's] lineup, but it's good to have options. As we said from the beginning, his and all the players' health and well-being are first and foremost every single day. We're certainly glad he got back to playing in Game 3 and we're excited to see what the next 24 hours bring and we'll see if he's a possibility for tomorrow."

Provided Chytil plays, it will be his first home game since he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Hurricanes.

"It's a very long time since the last time," Chytil said. "I could see during the games there was a great crowd, we have great fans, so I can't wait to be out there on the ice and enjoy that atmosphere but most importantly to give them the win tomorrow and start 1-0."

In addition to Chytil, forward Blake Wheeler said Sunday he’s ready to return to the lineup. He hasn’t played since sustaining a lower-body injury on Feb. 15. He was cleared for contact on May 13 and has been practicing.

Meanwhile, defenseman Ryan Lindgren was off the ice for a third straight day Tuesday. He did not participate in an optional skate Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, the Rangers said he was taking a maintenance day.

He played 20:51 in the Rangers’ series-clinching Game 6 win against the Carolina on May 16.