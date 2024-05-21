Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Writers, editors make their picks for Rangers-Panthers, Stars-Oilers

By NHL.com
The Dallas Stars are the overwhelming favorite to reach the Stanley Cup Final from the Western Conference, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 15 staff members who made their conference final selections, 12 believe the Stars will beat the Edmonton Oilers.
Game 1 of the Western Conference Final is at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET: TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Eastern Conference is a much more split down the middle, with eight of the 15 predicting the New York Rangers will defeat the Florida Panthers. Game 1 is at Madison Square Garden at Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Here are their picks:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Brian Compton, managing editor

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 6-6

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 10-2

William Douglas, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 6-6

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 10-2

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 10-2

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 8-4

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 4-0
Overall: 10-2

David Satriano, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: Florida Panthers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Dallas Stars

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Second Round

DAL vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 11-1

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

NYR vs. FLA: New York Rangers

Western Conference Final

DAL vs. EDM: Edmonton Oilers

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 10-2

