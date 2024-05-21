2024 NHL Draft order set through 1st 28 picks

The first 28 picks of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held May 7. The San Jose Sharks won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick. The Chicago Blackhawks won the No. 2 selection.

The 2024 draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the one division winner that lost, the Vancouver Canucks.

The No. 29 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 will go to the other team that losses in the conference finals. The team that loses the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 31, and the Cup winners will receive No. 32.

The Florida Panthers (110 points) will play the New York Rangers (114) in the Eastern Conference Final, with Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Edmonton Oilers (104) will play the Dallas Stars (113) in the Western Conference Final, with Game 1 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Philadelphia Flyers own the Panthers' first selection from the trade for forward Claude Giroux on March 19, 2022. The Flyers also have the No. 12 pick.

The Anaheim Ducks have the Oilers' first-round pick from the trade for forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick on March 6. The Ducks also have the No. 3 selection.

In addition to the Flyers and Ducks, the Sharks, Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames each have two first-round picks.

San Jose has the Pittsburgh Penguins' selection at No. 14 from the trade for defenseman Erik Karlsson on Aug. 6, 2023.

Chicago has the Tampa Bay Lightning's choice at No. 20 from the trade for forward Brandon Hagel on March 18, 2022.

Montreal will pick No. 5 and has the Winnipeg Jets' selection at No. 26 from the trade for forward Sean Monahan on Feb. 2.

Ottawa has No. 7 and No. 25 with a selection originally held by the Boston Bruins. The pick was sent to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Tyler Bertuzzi on March 2, 2023, and the Red Wings moved it to the Senators in the trade for forward Alex DeBrincat on July 9.

Calgary has No. 9 and the Canucks' pick at No. 28 from the trade for forward Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31.

The final order of the first round will be set after the Stanley Cup Final.

2024 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

17. Washington Capitals

18. New York Islanders

19. Vegas Golden Knights

20. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

21. Los Angeles Kings

22. Nashville Predators

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings)

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)