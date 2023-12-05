NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

Weekly episode of ‘NHL Fantasy on Ice’ will cover ever-growing world of sports betting

Fantasy Talbot Kopitar

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

The “NHL Fantasy on Ice” podcast will continue its coverage of the ever-growing world of sports betting with the NHL | Action Network collaboration, presented by Bet365 in Canada.

The weekly episode, usually posted on Monday afternoon, will feature a rotation of co-hosts Pete Jensen, Nick Alberga and Anna Dua with guests Michael Leboff and Nick Martin of Line Change, the Action Network’s NHL podcast.

The crew will discuss all the biggest Stanley Cup futures storylines, NHL Awards races, game matchups and prop angles with lines provided by Bet365.

The first episode on Monday, Dec. 4 reacts to various odds movement surrounding the Detroit Red Wings after they signed forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract. The show also covers the Pacific Division title race, updated Stanley Cup futures odds, the surprising Philadelphia Flyers and more.

---

Fans can listen to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast at NHL.com/podcasts and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. The "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast is produced by NHL Original Production.

