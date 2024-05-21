NHL EDGE stats: Conn Smythe Trophy contenders

With the conference finals set to begin this week, NHL.com looks at the Conn Smythe Trophy contenders for most-valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs from each of the four remaining teams with their best EDGE stats.

Dallas Stars:

-- Goalie Jake Oettinger has the most games (10) with greater than a .900 save percentage this postseason among the remaining teams.

-- Forward Wyatt Johnston ranks fourth among remaining players in high-danger shots on goal (17) and is in the 97th percentile in total skating distance (43.98 miles).

-- Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has skated the most miles (52.07 in 13 games) of any player in the postseason. Heiskanen also has the highest max skating speed (22.02 miles per hour) among remaining defensemen.

Edmonton Oilers:

-- Forward Leon Draisaitl, who leads the playoffs in points (24 in 12 games) and power-play points (12), also ranks in the 90th percentile or better in various EDGE categories, including speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (37; 97th), total skating distance (37.44; 91st), high-danger shots on goal (nine; 90th) and mid-range shots on goal (14; 98th).

-- Forward Connor McDavid has skated the most miles (47.68) at the position and ranks fourth among all skaters in that category. McDavid, who ranks second in playoff points (21 in 12 games), has also skated the most miles on the power play (8.09) of any skater.

-- Defenseman Evan Bouchard leads the NHL in 90-plus mile per hour shots (19), with more than double the total of the second-best player in that category (Gustav Forsling of Florida Panthers has seven). The Oilers defense, led by Bouchard's five playoff goals, has the most at the position (11) of any team in the postseason. Bouchard also leads the NHL in long-range shots on goal (23) and has the most long-range goals (three) among remaining players.

-- Forward Zach Hyman, who leads the NHL in playoff goals (11 in 12 games), also has the most high-danger shots on goal (34) and high-danger goals (eight) in the League after leading the regular season in both of those EDGE categories.

Florida Panthers:

-- Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has the best goal differential (plus-13) in the playoffs. He also has the best high-danger save percentage (.882) among remaining goalies.

-- Forward Aleksander Barkov ranks in the 90th percentile or better in various EDGE categories, including total skating distance (37.92 miles; 91st), high-danger shots on goal (10; 92nd), high-danger goals (four; 98th) and mid-range SOG (nine; 90th).

-- Forward Matthew Tkachuk is tied for second in the playoffs in mid-range shots on goal (15) behind teammate Carter Verhaeghe (16). Among remaining forwards, he's tied with teammate Sam Reinhart for the most long-range shots on goal (six each) and has the second-fastest max shot speed (92.66 miles per hour) behind Radek Faksa (92.74) of the Stars.

-- Reinhart ranks second in high-danger shots on goal (21) behind Hyman.

New York Rangers:

-- Goalie Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL in mid-range save percentage (.964) and has played all 10 games for the Rangers, who lead the League in playoff winning percentage (80.0).

-- Forward Artemi Panarin is tied with Jason Robertson of the Stars for the most mid-range goals (three each) in the playoffs.

-- Forward Chris Kreider ranks second in high-danger goals (seven) behind Hyman and third among remaining players in high-danger shots on goal (18) behind Hyman and Reinhart.

-- Vincent Trocheck ranks third in high-danger goals (six) behind Hyman and Kreider and is tied for sixth among remaining skaters in high-danger shots on goal (14).