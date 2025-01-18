Sharks at Islanders projected lineups

SHARKS (14-27-6) at ISLANDERS (17-20-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun
Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov
Status report
The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Holmstrom and Romanov each will be a game-time decision; Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Romanov has missed three games, also with an upper-body injury. ... Holmstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve. ... Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss Thursday.