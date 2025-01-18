Sharks at Islanders projected lineups

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Holmstrom and Romanov each will be a game-time decision; Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Romanov has missed three games, also with an upper-body injury. ... Holmstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve. ... Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss Thursday.