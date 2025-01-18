Sharks at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (14-27-6) at ISLANDERS (17-20-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Suspended: Maxim Tsyplakov

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Holmstrom and Romanov each will be a game-time decision; Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Romanov has missed three games, also with an upper-body injury. ... Holmstrom has yet to be activated from injured reserve. ... Tsyplakov, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling in a 5-3 loss Thursday.

