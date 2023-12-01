Sharks at Devils

SHARKS (5-16-2) at DEVILS (11-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Calen Addison -- Matt Benning
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Filip Zadina (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (upper body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (finger)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz
Samuel Laberge -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Luke Hughes
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: None
Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body), Dougie Hamilton (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Friday after playing Thursday. ... Givani Smith is dealing with a midbody injury and will be a game-time decision. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games. ... Rutta, a defenseman, and Barabanov, a forward, are "very close" to returning to the lineup, according to Sharks coach David Quinn. ... Meier has skated on his own but has yet to practice with the Devils since he was injured Nov. 14. ... Vanecek likely will start after Schmid made 44 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Brendan Smith is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after slashing Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Thursday.