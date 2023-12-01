Sharks at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (5-16-2) at DEVILS (11-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Filip Zadina (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (upper body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (finger)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Alexander Holtz

Samuel Laberge -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Luke Hughes

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Timo Meier (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Erik Haula (lower body), Dougie Hamilton (upper body) 

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Friday after playing Thursday. ... Givani Smith is dealing with a midbody injury and will be a game-time decision. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games. ... Rutta, a defenseman, and Barabanov, a forward, are "very close" to returning to the lineup, according to Sharks coach David Quinn. ... Meier has skated on his own but has yet to practice with the Devils since he was injured Nov. 14. ... Vanecek likely will start after Schmid made 44 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Brendan Smith is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after slashing Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Thursday.

