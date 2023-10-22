Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Gustav Nyquist had two assists, Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (3-3-0), who have won two consecutive games.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Sharks (0-4-1), who played the first game of a five-game road trip.

Samuel Fagemo gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 17:15 of the first period with a power-play goal from the top of the right circle off a pass by Nyquist.

Novak gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period on a redirection of a precise shot-pass by Sherwood from the right point.

Sherwood made it 3-0 12 seconds later with a one-timer from the right circle.

Novak’s second goal gave the Predators a 4-0 lead on the power play at 2:47 of the third period.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks at 10:33 of the third period to make it 4-1, converting on a rebound off a shot by Mario Ferraro.

Evangelista gave the Predators a 5-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 13:26 for the 5-1 final.