Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild game recap October 21

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

New York Islanders Buffalo Sabres game recap October 21

Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders
Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Nyquist has 2 assists, Saros makes 31 saves

Recap: Sharks at Predators 10.21.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE – Tommy Novak scored twice in a 5-1 win for the Nashville Predators against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Gustav Nyquist had two assists, Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for the Predators (3-3-0), who have won two consecutive games.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Sharks (0-4-1), who played the first game of a five-game road trip.

Samuel Fagemo gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 17:15 of the first period with a power-play goal from the top of the right circle off a pass by Nyquist. 

Novak gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period on a redirection of a precise shot-pass by Sherwood from the right point. 

Sherwood made it 3-0 12 seconds later with a one-timer from the right circle.

Novak’s second goal gave the Predators a 4-0 lead on the power play at 2:47 of the third period.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks at 10:33 of the third period to make it 4-1, converting on a rebound off a shot by Mario Ferraro. 

Evangelista gave the Predators a 5-1 lead with a breakaway goal at 13:26 for the 5-1 final.