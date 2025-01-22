NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators scored six straight goals to come back from down four to win 7-5 against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Predators score 6 straight, surge past Sharks for 4th win in row
Marchessault has 4 points, Forsberg extends goal streak to 6 for Nashville
It was the first four-goal comeback for the Predators in their history.
“I think it’s hard to make sense of it, but obviously huge comeback for us,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “Not a good start, obviously … That was a bad first period. But we found a way and we talked about it in the room, we’ve got to believe that we can come back from this. Early in the year, we didn’t do that, and to be able to come back is pretty huge for us for our confidence that we know we can do it. But at the same time, obviously, our start’s got to be a lot better.”
Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and three assists, and Filip Forsberg extended his goal streak to six games and had two assists for the Predators (17-22-7), who have won four straight. Tommy Novak also had a goal and two assists.
Justus Annunen made 15 saves after taking over for Juuse Saros to start the second period. Saros allowed four goals on eight shots.
“We kind of had that feeling that we were able to maybe come back,” Marchessault said. “When we start rolling in the O-zone and we start playing together and supporting each other on the breakouts and all that kind of stuff, I think we’re a pretty good team and we showed that in the past two periods. So it’s on us to keep building and learning also that the game is three periods.”
Mikael Granlund scored twice and Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (14-30-6), who have lost four in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves.
The teams play again Thursday in San Jose.
“We’re all extremely frustrated,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We have to learn and get better. … We’ll prepare our bodies to play a hockey game Thursday against the same team.”
Granlund gave the Sharks a 5-1 lead 4:28 into the second period on the power play. William Eklund sent a pass from below the goal line through the crease to Granlund, who scored his second of the game.
Fedor Svechkov pulled Nashville to within 5-2 at 12:40, scoring a power-play goal from the slot after a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Colton Sissons and Novak.
“Obviously down 5-1, it’s not always realistic to come back,” Novak said. “But just tried to play our best game, and we got the job done, which is huge.”
Justin Barron made it 5-3 at 13:33 from the right circle after a cross-ice feed from Forsberg.
Marchessault made it 5-4 just 28 seconds into the third period on a rebound of Steven Stamkos’ shot from the left point.
Josi tied it 5-5 at 5:23 on a one-timer from the right face-off dot off a pass from Forsberg.
Nashville defenseman Luke Schenn was penalized for delay of game at 6:15 when the puck went over the glass. But the Predators challenged, and video review determined Schenn’s clearing attempt deflected off the boards before going out of play.
“[Our video coaches] do a great job, and they called it right away,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “You can kind of see it on the screen, but they were very adamant, so for me, when they are that passionate, that sure, you’ve got to challenge it.”
Nick Blankenburg then gave the Predators a 6-5 lead at 8:09 on a wrist shot from the right circle that hit off Georgiev and trickled in.
Forsberg scored into the empty net at 18:38 for the 7-5 final.
Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 1:07 into the first period on the rush, sprung by a long pass from Cody Ceci.
Luke Kunin made it 2-0 Sharks at 11:42 on a shot from the top of the slot.
Granlund made it 3-0 just 14 seconds later, scoring at 11:56 after Will Smith found him all alone in the right circle.
“We played a pretty good first half of the game, and after that they started playing better, and we just couldn’t answer for that,” Granlund said. “So that’s [a] pretty embarrassing end.”
Novak scored for the Predators to make it 3-1 at 12:20 on a rebound from the slot.
Jake Walman gave the Sharks a 4-1 lead at 19:31. Barron misplayed the puck, and Alexander Wennberg retrieved it and got it to Walman, who scored on a backhand shot.
Marchessault has a career-high nine-game point streak (12 points; two goals, 10 assists), helping fuel the Predators’ longest winning streak of the season.
“It’s huge,” Marchessault said. “It’s the first time we have four straight wins this year, so it’s something we can definitely build on. I think everybody’s playing some decent hockey. We were really unfortunate at the beginning of the year so we don’t have a big margin of error right now, so it’s something we need to be aware of, and you just take it one game at a time, and you never know what can happen.”
NOTES: The Predators had come back to win after being down three goals 13 times, most recently March 26, 2024 (5-4 against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime). … Celebrini, the 18-year-old who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the fourth teenager in Sharks history to have 10 or more multipoint games behind Jeff Friesen (20), Pat Falloon (18) and Patrick Marleau (12).