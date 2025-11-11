Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (7-6-3) at WILD (7-7-3)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Philipp Kurashev
Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Dmitry Orlov -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Timothy Liljegren, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness)
Status report
Eklund will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. …Middleton, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … The Wild recalled Spacek, a defenseman, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.