Sharks at Wild projected lineups

SHARKS (7-6-3) at WILD (7-7-3)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Philipp Kurashev

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Timothy Liljegren, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness)

Status report

Eklund will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. …Middleton, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … The Wild recalled Spacek, a defenseman, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.