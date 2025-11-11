Sharks at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (7-6-3) at WILD (7-7-3)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Philipp Kurashev

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Timothy Liljegren, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness)

Status report

Eklund will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. …Middleton, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game. … The Wild recalled Spacek, a defenseman, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Demko returns, will start for Canucks against Jets

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Predators looking for 'a defining moment' at Global Series Sweden

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Capitals at Hurricanes projected lineups

Ducks have ‘bought into it’ under Quenneville, off to fast start

NHL debuts new marketing spot 'Day in the Life'

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

United States having 'good problems' filling Olympic roster, GM Guerin says

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Carlsson, Ducks face Avalanche looking for 8th straight win

NHL Global Fan Tour presented by Mercedes to continue trek around world in Stockholm