Sharks at Wild

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (16-47-8) at WILD (34-28-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA+

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration) Alexander Barabanov (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury 

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri, Mason Shaw

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Status report

Barabanov did not travel after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The forward is week to week. ... Gustavsson gets his first start since a 4-0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on March 19. ... Eriksson Ek returns after missing five games with a lower-body injjry. ... Brodin returns from a lower-body injury after missing two games. ... An undisclosed Minnesota forward is a game-time decision.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 28

Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Capitals with illness

NHL Buzz: Ekblad to return for Panthers against Islanders

Byram fined for actions in Sabres game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: 6 teams can clinch berth

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 28

'Saving Sakic' original hockey documentary premieres April 16 on Prime Video in Canada

Super 16: Improvements needed for playoff contenders

Celebrini, Levshunov among players to watch at NCAA Tournament

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Most interesting game among 14 matchups Thursday debated

Lightning defeat Bruins, extend point streak to 8

Senators score 5 in 1st, cruise past Sabres

Buzz: Marner not expected to return for Maple Leafs this week

Bear to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Sundqvist out rest of season for Blues with torn ACL