Sharks at Wild

SHARKS (16-47-8) at WILD (34-28-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA+

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration) Alexander Barabanov (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri, Mason Shaw

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Status report

Barabanov did not travel after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The forward is week to week. ... Gustavsson gets his first start since a 4-0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on March 19. ... Eriksson Ek returns after missing five games with a lower-body injjry. ... Brodin returns from a lower-body injury after missing two games. ... An undisclosed Minnesota forward is a game-time decision.