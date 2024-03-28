Sharks at Wild

SHARKS (16-47-8) at WILD (34-28-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSN, NBCSCA+
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Filip Zadina
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
William Eklund -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration) Alexander Barabanov (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Mats Zuccarello -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jake Lucchini -- Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Vinni Lettieri, Mason Shaw
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (hip)
Status report
Barabanov did not travel after leaving in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The forward is week to week. ... Gustavsson gets his first start since a 4-0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on March 19. ... Eriksson Ek returns after missing five games with a lower-body injjry. ... Brodin returns from a lower-body injury after missing two games. ... An undisclosed Minnesota forward is a game-time decision.